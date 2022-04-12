Industrial power supply in the State to be smooth

Nitin Raut: Suggestion to streamline the distribution of available electricity

Aurangabad, April 12:

The power crisis has hit the entire country and is due to insufficient supply of coal. As a result, the Andhra Pradesh government has adopted a policy of 50 per cent power cut. Gujarat is implementing a policy of non-supply of electricity one day a week for industrial customers. Fortunately, Maharashtra is not facing such a crisis, said State energy minister Dr Nitin Raut.

Dr Raut called a meeting of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd officials on Tuesday. Speaking in the meeting, he said, to ensure efficient distribution of available power, vigilance should be maintained, power theft should be stopped, immediate measures should be taken against overloaded power lines and transformers.

Due to these factors, there will be no load shedding. Cabinet approved purchase of 760 MW power from Tata's Gujarat power plant. The surplus power is expected to be available in the coming weeks. So at present the load shedding will be restrained. A control room should be set up which will run for 24 hours to resolve the doubts of the people. So that the public will get the right information and misunderstandings will not spread. Citizens should use electricity very sparingly and pay bills on time and stay away from stealing electricity, appealed Raut.