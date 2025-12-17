Industrial safety lapses claim 102 workers’ lives in six years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Neglect of industrial safety norms has claimed the lives of 102 workers in accidents reported from 74 factories across the Marathwada region over the past six years. In the same period, 89 workers suffered serious injuries in 71 separate incidents, exposing persistent safety gaps in industrial units.

Official data shows that 32 fire-related incidents occurred in factories during this period, resulting in the deaths of seven workers. Despite regular awareness drives and training programmes conducted by the directorate of industrial safety and health, many factories continue to ignore mandatory safety measures, leading to fatal accidents. Several injured workers have been left permanently disabled, with incidents involving loss of limbs and crushed fingers after being caught in machinery. Apart from fires, explosions in six factories claimed five more lives, underlining the risks faced by workers on shop floors.

-------------

Rs 4.29 crore compensation paid

The industrial safety department has worked with company managements to secure financial relief for affected families. Over the last six years, compensation totalling Rs 4.29 crore has been paid to the legal heirs of 49 workers who lost their lives in industrial accidents.