Industrialists claim water charges to be exorbitant

Aurangabad, June 17:

The district collector and acting municipal administrator Sunil Chavan recently said that metres will be installed on large commercial water connections and Rs 143 will be charged for 1000 litres of water. But the decision has not gone down well with the industrialists. They claimed that the charges are exorbitant and are higher than any other industrial connections in the State.

Industrialist Rahul Mogale said that the decision to install water metres on large commercial connections is welcomed, but the MIDC and Cidco administration have already provided water metres. The rates charged by the municipal corporation are exorbitant. The MIDC provides water to the companies in Waluj and Shendra for Rs 16 per 1,000 litres, while Cidco provides water for Rs 21.90 per 1,000 litres.

There is no point in installing the water metres of the municipal corporation. Industries require a large amount of water and cannot afford it at such higher rates. Instead, the corporation must focus on improving the water supply and providing basic amenities in the industrial area. Industrialist Pradeep Raut said, the rates of water are far higher than any other industrial area in the State. Rather than increasing the rates, the corporation must have announced some concession to commercial users.

Water charges to industries: (Per 1000 litres)

Waluj MIDC and Shendra: Rs16

Residential area in Waluj: Rs 6

Breweries and mineral water companies in Waluj and Shendra: Rs 51.75

Chikalthana industrial area: Rs 19

Residential area in Chikalthana: Rs 9

Breweries and mineral water companies in Chikalthana: Rs 54.75

Cidco residential and commercial area : Rs 21.90