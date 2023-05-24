Industrialists fear upcoming rainy season will again be a headache

Massia delegation meets MIDC officials demanding to complete pre-monsoon works in the industrial areas of the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) members convened a meeting with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to address various issues in the industrial sector.

One of the primary concerns discussed was the upcoming rainy season, which typically leads to problems in the industrial areas. Massia president Anil Patil said that the Chikalthana, Shendra, Waluj, Chitegaon and Bidkin industrial areas face water accumulation during rains, causing damage to surrounding industries, machinery, manufactured goods, and raw materials due to inadequate drainage. Entrepreneurs bear the financial burden as a result.

The meeting also aimed to find solutions to these issues before the monsoon season. Massia members engaged in detailed discussions about implementing remedial plans in coordination with the MIDC. Additionally, the meeting addressed concerns related to waste collection, low water pressure and interrupted water supply to industries, street lights, traffic obstructions, tax collection systems by Gram Panchayats, maintenance of green belts developed by industries, as well as repair and maintenance of internal roads.

Deputy engineer Ganesh Mulikar, Massia vice presidents Chetan Raut and Arjun Gaikwad, secretary Kamlakar Patil, Rajendra Chaudhary, joint secretary Sachin Gaike, treasurer Rajesh Mandhani and others were present.

Make permanent arrangements

Patil emphasized the need for immediate action and proposed permanent arrangements to prevent financial losses for small entrepreneurs caused by improper drainage.

Works will be completed before monsoon

Executive engineer RD Giri assured the delegation that necessary actions would be taken promptly. He prioritized completing all pending tasks before the monsoons and issued instructions to the relevant department officials present at the meeting.