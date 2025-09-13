Industries must adopt faster supply chains to stay competitive: Ram Bhogale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industries must adopt faster and customer-oriented supply chain management to remain competitive in the global market, said AITG group chairman Ram Bhogale.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the second Procurement and Supply Chain Management Conference organized by the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch. Massia’s Abhishek Modani, Marathwada Suppliers Association President Ajit Korde, and IIMM National Member Sanjay Sanghai were present. Bhogale highlighted gaps in traditional practices and explained how technology enables immediate response to design changes. He said supply chain professionals should study geography and history to understand the impact of global events, citing the Russia-Ukraine war. He added that conferences like these help industries upgrade and stay competitive. In the first session, Preeti Raj, executive vice-president of Endurance Technologies, spoke on supply chain management and the role of women in industry. In the second session, Sandeep Tambe, senior vice-president of Sanjeev Auto Parts, explained PQCDM in supply chain management with strategies for global markets. In the third session, Sheetal Agrawal, founder-director of Grade Up, discussed leadership skills for managers. In the fourth session, Prasad Upadhyay gave insights on sourcing. In the final session, IIMM Branch Secretary Paras Mutha spoke on the future of supply chain management and outlined IIMM’s policies. Around 200 representatives from 50 industries participated in the conference. The program was conducted by Samruddhi Yelikar and Rutuja Somani, while Saurabh Vaidya delivered the vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by IIMM branch president Sushant Pathare, vice-president Shrikant Mule, secretary Paras Mutha, along with Sudhir Patil, Ameya Kolte, Narendra Joshi, Sushil Pandey, K. Srihari, Phanikumar, Abhay Kulkarni, Ameya Korde, Nipa Mehta, Ramesh Jauulkar, Prem Kadam, and Sudarshan Dharurkar.

