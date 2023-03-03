Industry academia engagement meet held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) held a series of discussion sessions on ‘How MSSU can transform the skilling landscape in the State’ at Marathwada Auto Cluster on Thursday.

A series of three sessions saw around 100 representatives of educational institutes from across the Marathwada region, members of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) bodies and human resource heads of large companies.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a proposed site for one of the university’s satellite campuses. Addressing the session over video conference, MSSU vice chancellor Dr Apoorva Palkar said 40 per cent of the people don’t remember what they studied in the classroom. But if I were to ask you what you have been working on in the last four years, the answer will be on the tip of their tongue.”

She emphasized the strength of the university’s on-the-job training model to create industry-ready individuals and reduce the time spent by the companies on directly training employees after hiring them. MAC director Ashish Garde, centre head Sudarshan Dharurkar, general manager Rajendra Mudkhedkar, Bhushan Lawande, Nilesh Sarawate and others were present.