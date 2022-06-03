Industry and engineering expo begins

Aurangabad, June 3:

The three-day Industry and Engineering Expo (IndExpo 2022) organized by Indore Infoline Pvt Ltd was inaugurated by entrepreneur Shekhar Desarda at Kalagram, Chikalthana on Friday.

The organisers said that more than 20,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition. The expo has around 15000 units of products from 100 companies across the country. It includes industrial automation, machine tools, bearings, switchgears, welding equipment, power tools, head tools, cutting tools, scientific equipment, laboratory equipment, pre-engineering materials and many more products. Managing director Rajkumar Agarwal, Sunil Sethi, Milind Thorat and CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju were present on this occasion.