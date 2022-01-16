Infected patients number reaches five hundred in the city on Sunday

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

The government has directed to check the suspected citizens with symptoms of corona. Citizens coming for RT-PCR, antigen tests are being checked at various test centers of the municipal corporation. Two to two and a half thousand citizens were tested during the day and more than five hundred were found infected on Sunday.

The government has changed the criteria for testing in the third wave. Therefore, the municipal corporation has almost stopped the testing of the relatives and citizens in contact with the victims. Corona tests were conducted at 19 locations in the city. Testing facilities are available at government offices, malls, railway stations, bus stands, airport and municipal centers. There are queues for check-ups at some centers from morning till evening. If 100 citizens are tested, at least 25 to 26 people are found to be affected. Most of the infected patients have no symptoms of corona. As a result, 90 per cent of patients are resorting to home isolation. Municipal corporation is appealing to the citizens who come in contact with positive patients to get tested themselves. Still many citizens do not come for testing.

Certificate is not required

Most of the patients who tested positive are in home isolation. Previously, patients had to bring the certificate of an expert with MD medicine doctor and submit it to the municipal corporation. This condition was scrapped. Now patients have to seek treatment from their private doctors.

Daily corona testing:

January Tests Positive

11 2,308 285

12 2,116 410

13 2,117 382

14 1,733 401

15 2,313 423