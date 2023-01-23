Pune: Man rapes two minor girls with his friend, both arrested

After a man left his two daughters with his cousin and travelled to Delhi, it was found that the uncle raped both of the girls. In this case, a woman social worker filed a complaint against the accused at the Khadak police station, which is part of the Pune city police. As a result, the two accused have been arrested: the 29-year-old uncle and his 40-year-old friend.

The woman is known to the victims, according to the police. The parents had gone to Delhi for work and left their two daughters, ages 14 and 10, with their 29-year-old cousin. Taking advantage of this, the accused cousin sexually assaulted the girls and asked that his friend do the same. This occurred 20 days ago. However, because the girls' parents had not arrived from Delhi and the possibility of another misdeed could not be ruled out, they told the woman about their incident. The woman then filed a report with the Khadak police station, and both of the accused were apprehended. The case is being investigated further by the police.