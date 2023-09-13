Inflow in Jayakwadi dam decreases

Water level increases by 2 percent in the past four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage in Jayakwadi dam has increased by 2 percent in the last four days, due to the release of water from the upstream dams in Nashik district. However, the inflow of water entering the dam from Godavari has decreased.

The water level in the dam was 1,507 feet that is 1,487.581 million cubic metres (MCUM) on Wednesday. The left canal of the dam has released water with a capacity of 500 cusecs and the right canal of 900 cusecs under Kharif crop water cycle to the farmers in the catchment area. On Wednesday, the inflow in the dam was done with a capacity of 1,853 cusecs.

The release of water from the dams in Nashik district was stopped on Monday midnight, which has led to a decrease in the inflow of water into Jayakwadi. The water has been diverted from Bhandardara dam in Ahmednagar district to Nilawande dam and from Nilawande dam through canal, which has also reduced the hope of water coming to Jayakwadi dam.

Water was also released from the Gangapur, Kadwa, Karanjavan, Palkhed and Darna dams. The inflow of water to all these dams has stopped. Hence reducing the water inflow.