Info on city heritage places through QR codes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Here is good news for heritage lovers, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has ordered to development of quick response codes (QR codes) for all the heritage structures and sites in the city. Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has also decided to have QR Codes for all paintings at Ajanta Caves.

The initiative is applaudable as although the development is being made in connection with the G20 delegation’s visit to the city in February, it is hoped that QR codes will help the tourists a long way.

It may be noted that the Branding Committee headed by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) chief executive officer (CEO) and municipal commissioner was held at the ASCDCL headquarters on Monday evening.

Chaudhari informed the key officers to display a board with QR Code on it, in front of each heritage place. The tourists and visitors will scan the code with their mobile phones and get detailed information about the respective heritage monument, or site on their mobile screen within the spur of the moment.

Chaudhari also ordered to conduct of programmes to sensitise the students of all schools in the city about the G20 Summit. To create a favourable atmosphere, he ordered to conduct of drawing competitions and other related activities.

The civic chief has also instructed to fix flags of 20 countries (members of the G20) in the city. ASCDCL deputy chief executive officers Saurabh Joshi, AMC cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, ASCDCL’s Aditya Tiwari, public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed and others were present in the meeting.

It may be noted that scanning a QR code to make payments through e-wallets has become a common scenario these days. Taking a cue from it, the civic chief ordered to provide heritage-related information to the tourists by scanning the QR code. The code will associate the user with the appropriate link and provide the details of each monument on the mobile screen.

It has been observed that the majority of tourists and visitors prefer seeing the heritage sites without hiring a guide. Hence AMC aspires to provide them authentic and detailed info (including history, features etc) to the visitors using the latest technology as a media for the convenience of tourists and visitors, it is learnt.

Boxxxxxxxx

QR codes of Ajanta Caves

It may be noted that the ASI has already introduced information about the world heritage site Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara. The tourists after QR code scanning are able to get detailed information about each monument in multiple languages (domestic and foreign) through google converter. Now, the ASI has decided to develop QR codes to provide details of each painting at the world heritage site Ajanta Caves. There are four painted caves and they will be placing decent size standees with QR codes on them. This will enable tourists to get the details before entering the cave. Moreover, it will save the time of tourists and help him/her in seeing the paintings without wasting time, it is learnt.