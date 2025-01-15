Injured Officer shows improvement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The condition of PSI Deepak Pardhe, injured by a nylon kite string, is steadily improving. On Wednesday, he managed to sit up for a short while and even communicated briefly, according to Dr. Unmesh Takalkar.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the Nayara petrol pump on Beed Bypass when Pardhe, a PSI with the local crime branch, was en route to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office. A nylon kite string slashed his neck, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash into an iron divider.

Govind Sawant (30), who was riding behind Pardhe, immediately stopped to assist. Seeing Pardhe's severe neck injury and significant blood loss, Sawant rushed him to a private hospital in an autorickshaw.

At the hospital, Pardhe underwent a lengthy surgery that lasted an hour and required 35 stitches. The timely intervention by Sawant and the quick medical response played a crucial role in stabilizing Pardhe. A case has been registered at the Satara police station regarding the incident.