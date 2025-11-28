Innovate Maharashtra – GENESIS Edition to take place today

“Innovate Maharashtra – GENESIS Edition” will be held on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Anand auditorium, MIT College.

The program is jointly organised by MAGIC, INFED – IIM Nagpur, and AIC–ADT Baramati. The Chief Guests for the event will be Dr. Madangopal Paneerselvam, CEO of the New Venture Division, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, and Pravin Kulkarni, Vice President, Infosys Group. Organised under the GENESIS initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the program aims to guide innovators, students, and entrepreneurs on opportunities in Information Technology, Electronics Manufacturing, and emerging startup sectors. Maharashtra has seen a rise in interest in innovation and entrepreneurship, but many young innovators lack guidance, funding, mentorship, and industry connections. Innovate Maharashtra – GENESIS Edition aims to connect participants to the wider innovation ecosystem. The program will provide information on GENESIS-based financial support, skill development initiatives, incentive schemes, and startup opportunities. It also seeks to identify startups with potential, support student-led innovations, strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, and build a foundation for future GENESIS cohorts in Marathwada and Maharashtra. After the main event, MAGIC will hold an Investment Dialogue Session for startup investors, where selected startups can pitch their ideas and explore fundraising options. This will be followed by a MAGIC Mentor Meet with mentors, advisors, and board members, during which the new MAGIC Mobile App will be launched.