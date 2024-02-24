Inquiry committee formed after patient dies in faulty elevator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A special committee of senior doctors has been formed to investigate the death of Kishore Gaikwad, a resident of Padegaon, who passed away on Friday after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the quality of healthcare provided by the facility.

Gaikwad was admitted to the geriatric OPD of the GMCG on Friday after experiencing chest pain. Following initial treatment, doctors decided to move him to the ground floor from the first floor via elevator. However, the elevator malfunctioned midway through the transfer, trapping Gaikwad and doctors for 20-25 minutes.

The lack of oxygen inside the stalled elevator led to a critical deterioration of Gaikwad's condition. Despite attempts at resuscitation by medical staff, he was pronounced dead upon the elevator doors finally opening.

The incident has triggered a wave of anger and criticism directed at the hospital administration. In response, a four-member inquiry committee led by dean Dr Shivaji Shukre has been formed. The other members include Dr Varsha Rotte, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Avinash Lamb, and Dr Vijay Kalyankar.