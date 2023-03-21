Inquiry report in new born's death in two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pregnant woman, Sunita Nade, was sent back from the district civil hospital on Monday as she still had 15 days left to deliver. Tragically, while on her way home, she gave birth on the road and the newborn died shortly after. As a result, an inquiry committee has been appointed to investigate the matter, and the report is expected in the next two days.

The committee, which includes gynecologist Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, pediatrician Dr Bharti Nagre, and forensic pathologist Dr Gorakh Suramwad, will be interrogating everyone on duty at the time of the incident, including the rickshaw driver who brought Nade to the hospital. The autopsy of the newborn was also conducted, which shocked many as it is unusual to perform autopsies on infants.

This incident has caused outrage among the citizens, with relatives and locals expressing their anger and demanding action. On Tuesday, chaos erupted at the hospital as citizens entered and inquired about the action being taken. The attention of everyone involved is now on the report of the inquiry and who will be held accountable for this tragedy.