Instead competing, coordinate with each other

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Men and women, instead of competing should coordinate with each other. It will help to bridge the gender bias. Motherhood is a special strength given to women and hence they should see the world through the feeling of motherhood.”, opined veteran Ghandian activist Dr Vibha Gupta. She was speaking during the Sakshama Award Function - 2023 organised in Rukhmini Hall at MGM University on Wednesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. After the awards distribution, Ashwini Dashrathe and Arohi Shinde interviewed Dr Gupta.

Dr Gupta inaugurated the ‘Non-degradable Sanitary Waste Management System’ established by the final year engineering students and also released a souvenir ‘Gavaksh’. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Anuradha Kadam, Shobha Kakkad, Dr Aparna Kakkad, Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Vijaya Musande, Prerna Dalvi and others were present. Dr Shanaz Basmeh and Aarti Salunkhe conducted the proceedings of the function while Tina Sahran proposed a vote of thanks. Poetess Anuradha Patil presented the poems.