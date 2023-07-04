Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Palghar chemical factory, no casualties reported

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 12:30 AM 2023-07-04T00:30:30+5:30 2023-07-04T00:35:13+5:30

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Boisar Taraput Industrial ...

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Palghar chemical factory, no casualties reported | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Palghar chemical factory, no casualties reported

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Palghar chemical factory, no casualties reported

Next

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Boisar Taraput Industrial Area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra, said an official.

Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts are on to douse the fire, said the Palghar Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, said an official.

No one has been reported injured in the fire so far, said the official.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Palghar Palghar fire brigade india Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation United India