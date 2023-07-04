Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Palghar chemical factory, no casualties reported

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Boisar Taraput Industrial Area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra, said an official.

Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts are on to douse the fire, said the Palghar Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, said an official.

No one has been reported injured in the fire so far, said the official.

Further information is awaited.

