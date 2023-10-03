Instead of talking about non-violence, practice it

MP Mathai : International conference on 'Non-violence without borders' at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The principle of non-violence cannot be boundless. It is a universal principle. A common citizen can follow this principle. Practicing non-violence is more important than talking about non-violence, asserted Gandhian scholar Prof MP Mathai.

A two-day international conference on non-violence without borders was organized recently by the college of journalism and mass communication and the department of Gandhian studies, MGM university. The conference concluded at Vinoba Bhave auditorium. Jindal Global University’s prof Ramin Jahan Beglu, Prof Pooja Sharma, Prof HM Desarda, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, convenor Rekha Shelke and Dr John Chelladurai were present.

Over 43 research papers were presented in the international conference. Similarly, seminars of scholars relevant to contemporary times were held on the topic of 'Ahimsa'. More than 100 scholars participated in the conference.