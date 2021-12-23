Institute level round for Engg UG, PG admissions begins

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The institute level round of Engineering undergraduate and postgraduate courses admission began for the vacant seats in Government and private colleges across the State. The second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) commenced on December 12 while the last date of confirmation of admission was December 21.

The college-level round for vacant seats began yesterday. The UG, PG colleges will have to display the vacant seats on their website and invite applications from only registered candidates for admissions. After the registration of candidates, institutes will have to prepare a merit list and display it on the notice board.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell instructed the institutes to follow all Government rules for the admissions, the last date of which is December 29. The academic activities have already begun in the colleges last week. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2021-22 is December 29. The institutes will have to upload the data online on or before December 30.