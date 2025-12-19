Insurance cover provided for 350 Warkaris in foot pilgrimage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A foot pilgrimage (paayi dindi) will commence from the Gajanan Maharaj Temple on Garkheda road on December 21. Covering a distance of nearly 350 km from Shraddhabhoomi to Prakatbhoomi, the pilgrimage will reach Shegaon on December 30. Insurance coverage has been provided for all 350 Warkaris participating in the foot journey, informed pilgrimage director prof. Pravin Wakte.

The foot pilgrimage was organised for the first time in 2009 on the occasion of the Centenary celebration of the Samadhi of Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj. This year marks the 17th year of the tradition. On Sunday (December 21), the dindi will begin in the morning with an aarti performed by dignitaries in front of the temple, followed by a ceremonial procession. The route within the city will pass through Jalna Road, Connaught Place, Avishkar Chowk and Bajrang Chowk, concluding at Cidco N-7, after which the Warkaris will proceed towards Shegaon.

The dindi will halt at nine locations and reach Shegaon on December 29. On December 30, a nagar pradakshina will be undertaken, followed by darshan of the idol of Gajanan Maharaj in the afternoon. Arrangements for safe drinking water, hot water and accommodation have been made along the route. An ambulance and a team of doctors will accompany the dindi throughout the journey.

This information was shared during a press conference,trustees Uddhav Shinde, Prashant Lakhe, Prabhakar Thathe and Satish Lakhe were present at the conference.