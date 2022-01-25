Integrated education in medical colleges for manpower creation

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

There is a nursing college of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad. A proposal for a physiotherapy and occupational therapy college here will also be worked out soon. Similarly, the nursing, paramedical and other manpower required in government medical colleges should be prepared in such colleges and emphasis will be laid on integrated education in GMCHs in the state to hire manpower from outside. said medical education minister Amit Deshmukh.

Deshmukh spoke to reporters after a review meeting of medical colleges in Marathwada and North Maharashtra on Tuesday at GMCH in Aurangabad. He said special arrangements will be made in every government medical college for infectious disease patients. Non-compliant nursing colleges will be de-recognized, he said. Director Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, former MLC Kalyan Kale, Namdev Pawar, Dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar were present.

No privatization, but PPP

Asked about the privatization of the super specialty block, Deshmukh said it was not a privatization but a public-private partnership. This policy has been adopted as per the recommendation of the Niti Ayog. Investment will have to be attracted at Parbhani, Jalna and other cities for setting up of government medical colleges.

Supply of medicines, machinery with the help of technology

Information and technology will be used to make the supply of medicines and machinery to GMCHs faster and more transparent. Deshmukh said that in case of any device shutdown, immediate information will be sent to the technician.

Minority hostel in GMCH

Minority hostel in the GMCH has been approved on a temporary basis. Multi-storey parking lot and a new building for nursing college has been approved for GMCH. Approval will be given after meeting the required criteria to the genome sequencing lab, he added.