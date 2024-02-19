Intel level floodlights to be installed at Garware Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The international level floodlights will be installed at Graware Stadium soon.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) received Rs 6 crore from the District Planning Committee (DPC). The CSMC released tender of Rs 5.90 crore for the work which will commence as soon as the tendering process is completed.

Administrator of Civic Body G Sreekant is making efforts to have international level cricket stadium in the city. Garware stadium was selected for this purpose. The present land of the ground is insufficient, so, administration will take space of Kalagram into the possession for the ground’s development.

There is a plan to develop an international cricket stadium and starting other sports events by spending Rs 230 crore. Also different competitions will be conducted at the stadium throughout the year.

There is difficulty in holding night matches. This problem will be solved if floodlights were installed permanently at the ground. Efforts are being made to provide scope to the talented sportsmen of Marathwada.

The CSMC was making efforts to get Rs 6 crore from DPC for the flood lights. G Sreekanth was also holding the additional charge of district collector last week.

He gave an approval to the different proposals of the Corporation.

The proposals included floodlight instllation. As soon the fund of Rs 6 crore was granted, the CSMC released tender on Monday. The last date of submission of tender is March 4 while tenders will be opened on March 6.

The Civic Body is trying to complete the tendering process before model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into forces. According to sources, the actual work will commence in April.