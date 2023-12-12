Inter-House Athletics Meet at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 30th Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet 2023-24 was held at the Nath Valley School, recently. Superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya was the chief guest. Director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta guided the students. The event started off by the ceremonial torch being lit by the chief guest which was carried to him by sports achievers Parth Shelke, Vasundhara Bhosale, Vidhi Solanke, Veeram Deora and Soham Kolhe. Finally, sports captain Juhi Jadhav handed it over to the SP who then declared the Inter-House Athletics Meet Open.

There was a very smart display of parade by the student council and four houses. The contingent of Godavari House were the winners followed by Krishna and Narmada at the second place and Mahanadi third. The primary Drill display by students of class 1,2 and 3 stole the hearts of the spectators. The interhouse drill competition was won by Narmada House. Various races and Tug of war were conducted amidst the cheer of all.

Kartik Undre and Rajnandini Jagtap were declared the Sports Boy and Sports Girl of Primary while Tanishq Jain won the Sports Boy title for secondary, and Ritika Chaudhary became the sports girl of Secondary school. Narmada House were the overall champions.