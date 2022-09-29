Inter-House extravaganza at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Sept 29: Stepping Stones High School organised an Inter-House festival. Various competitions were carried out at middle (VI-VIII) and senior school (IX – XII) levels. More than 1100 participants took part in 79 events like reframing history, culinary skills, speaking wall and beautifying the corner. The three-day festival began with the dhol competition and offstage events. On the second day, the Houses put up Eastern performances of duet dances, group dances, group singing and solo singing. The students presented an amalgamation of folk dances and Indian classical dance forms and soulful renditions of songs about friendship, humanity and the need to stand with one another. The third day showcased Western performances of duet and group singing and dances. The themes of comedy and horror were excellent. A nail-biting Quiz and Word Wizard competition were held. The judges for the events were Sarita Hood, Divyani Totala, Rizwana Amin, Dhiraj Bhalerao, Jagdish Pathak, Ramesh Dhondge, Swarali Muley, Rameshwar Palaskar, Ishita Kulkarni, Vinod Chavan, Honesh Shah, Sumit Chandrashekhar, Ajay Chawariya, Mohit Chandrashekhar, Arya Salvi, Rubin John and Shakeeb Rahim. Topaz House bagged the first position, Ruby and Sapphire the second and Emerald third position in the senior section and Sapphire and Ruby House were adjudged the winners in the middle school.