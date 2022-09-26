Inter-school debate competition at Boon English School

Aurangabad, Sept 24: Boon English School organised an inter-school debate competition to improve vocabulary and communication skills. The topic was “Is modern teaching better than conventional teaching?” Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam was the chief guest along with Dr Quadri Arshiya and Dr Syed Irfan as judges. A total of 42 students from 14 schools participated. Crescent International English School won the first prize followed by Sarosh English School and Mount Valley. Boon English School won the second prize but being the host gave it to the other school. Trustee Syed Naser Ali, Mohd. Irfanuddin along with incharge Quazi Muslehuddin, headmaster Qamar Shaheen, supervisor Ayesha were present.