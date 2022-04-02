Inter-state gang member breaking ATM nabbed in Haryana

Aurangabad, April 2:

The local crime branch of Aurangabad rural police arrested a member of an inter-state gang, which broke State Bank of India’s ATM machine in Khuldabad and stole Rs 9.64 lakh. The arrested has been identified as Alam Ali Mohammad Umar (31, Panhana, Nuh (Mewat), Haryana).

Police said, an ATM machine was cut with a gas cutting machine at Khuldabad on March 23 and Rs 9.64 lakh were stolen from it.

Bank manager Sachin Gaikwad lodged a complaint with Khuldabad police station. Taking cognizance of the theft, SP Nimit Goyal directed the local crime branch to investigate in the matter.

Under the guidance of additional SP Pawan Bansod, PSI Pradeep Thube, Vijay Jadhav, Sanjay Kale, Walmik Nikam, Dnyaneshwar Mete and others investigated and found that the gang involved was from Haryana.

The team searched and arrested the accused Alam in Punhana in Haryana. The police have seized his mobile phone but could not seized the stolen cash yet. Two more accused in the case are still at large, the sources said.