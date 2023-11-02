Inter-university youth festival ‘Indradhanush’ postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to postpone the inter-university State level youth festival ‘Indradhanush’ in view of incidents of arson and tension in Marathwada region.

Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Pramod Yeole sent a letter to Raj Bhavan to postpone the youth festival that was to be held from November 5 and 9. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Basi has instructed Bamu to host Indradhanush in which teams from 23 universities of the State participate.

The last date for submission of entries was October 31. The university received entries from 1020 artists to participate in 29 competitions.

Meanwhile, cases of arson and tension were reported from the different parts of the Marathwada and Maharashtra for the Maratha reservation. Some of the universities conveyed difficulties for participation in the festival. VC Dr Pramod Yeole had received many requests to postpone the festival. The VC sent a letter to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to postpone the festival. The university received oral acceptance about the postponement.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the university administration would be informed on receiving written orders from Raj Bhavan.

The incidents of Rasta Roko, demonstrations, and agitations were staged in the different parts of the region. The students too appeared reluctant to participate because of the agitations. Some student unions submitted a memorandum to the university administration to postpone the festival. Ashish Kakde, Laxman Navle, Prakash Ingle, Tukaram Saraf and others were present.