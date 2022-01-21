Interlinking of Nanded-Jalna to Samruddhi expressway challenged

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The proposed interlinking of Nanded-Jalna to Samruddhi expressway has been challenged in the Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court. Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice SG Dighe have ordered the issuing of notices to the principal secretary of the State, principal secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) and chief engineer of PWD. They have till February 8 to submit their reply.

Petitioner Rajesh Vattamwar of Parbhani filed a petition requesting cancellation of the proposed Jalna-Nanded highway. Adv Gaurav Deshpande representing the petitioner brought to the court's notice that a second Jalna-Nanded highway has been proposed to connect to Samruddhi expressway. There is already a national highway and another state highway from Jalna to Nanded. Both these roads are in poor condition. Building a new road without repairing the existing roads is a waste of public money. At present, it is possible to travel to Jalna-Nanded in a short time by widening the state and national highways. As many as 2200 hectares of land belonging to 1995 farmers will be affected in this proposed highway. The proposed route is only 5 kilometers from the old highway. Jalna-Parbhani-Nanded districts are also connected by rail. After the hearing the court gave the above orders.