Internal reshuffle likely in police department

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The pending internal transfers of the police inspectors in the police commissionerate will be done soon. The state home department has issued the lists of the police inspectors (PI), assistant PI, and Police Sub-inspector (PSI) eligible for transfers. Hence, the path of the transfers of the officers pending for two years in the city has been opened. The sources said that the preliminary lists for transfers have been prepared. Three PIs from the city have been transferred to other places while four from other places will come to the city.

As per the order issued by the home department, Cantonment police station PI Sharad Ingale has been transferred to Jalgaon, Vedantnagar PI Sachin Sanap to Mumbai city, and city traffic cell PI Manoj Bahule to Akola.

Similarly, PI Vitthal Sase from Jalgaon, Praveen Yadav from Jalna Training Centre, Ganesh Tathe and Sushilkumar Jumde from Aurangabad BDDS will come in the Aurangabad police commissionerate jurisdiction.

Commissioner of police’s (CP) public relation officer API Waman Bele has been transferred to Nanded range, and Aurangabad rural police’s Dinesh Jadhav has been transferred to Mumbai city. Mumbai API Kalpesh Deshmukh, Aurangabad rural’s Rajendra Bansode, and Parbhani’s Rajkumar Pujari will come to the commissionerate.

City’s PSI Gajanan Sontakke and Rajendra Bangar have been transferred to Aurangabad range, Sandeep Shinde to CID, and Balasaheb Aher to the Nashik range.

Officers appointed for Aurangabad range

Gadchiroli’s API Vaibhav Rankham, Nagpur’s Sajid Ahmed Abdul Rashid, Rajendra Ghuge, Mumbai’s Hanumant Kamble, Praveen Jadhav, Satish Kotkar, Bhausaheb Waghmode, Samadhan Pawar will join Aurangabad range including Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, and Osmanbad districts,

PIs completed tenure

Police inspectors who have completed a tenure of more than two years in various positions in the Aurangabad police commissionerate can be possibly transferred. These included Jinsi police station PI Vyankat Kendre, Satara’s Surendra Malale, MIDC Cidco’s Vitthal Pote, Jawaharnagar’s Santosh Patil, special branch’s Pramod Kathane, traffic branch’s Kailash Deshmane and economic cell’s Dadarao Shingare.

Second police inspectors Ashok Bhandare, Vinod Salgarkar, Rajendra Holkar, Shamkant Patil will be given executive posts, while Cyber police station’s PI Gautam Patare, special branch’s PIs are likely to be police stations in charge.

Harsul, Cantonment, Daulatabad, and traffic branch are likely to get full-time executive officers.