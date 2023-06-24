International Day of Yoga at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chaitanya Valley International School organised a Yoga session for the staff and students to mark the International Day of Yoga. The students performed various asanas. Principal Dr Sheetal Dabhade guided students with the benefits of practicing yoga regularly and the positive effects it has on one’s body, mind and soul. The need for healthy food habits and proper diet was explained. She also emphasized on how yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by our ancestors to all the generations.

The session aimed to promote the excellent health benefits of Yoga and its significance to achieve balance of body and mind.