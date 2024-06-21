International Day of Yoga at Little Flower School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 06:15 PM2024-06-21T18:15:03+5:302024-06-21T18:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School enthusiastically celebrated International Day of Yoga. The day's event began with a welcoming address emphasizing the importance of yoga in daily life. Yog session was led by a team of experienced instructors from Sahaj Yog Organisation. The event witnessed active participation from all students as it aimed to promote the significance of yoga in maintaining physical health, mental well-being, and overall harmony.