International day of Yoga celebrated with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, June 21:

The occasion of International day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday. Various programmes were organised by the administration, social organizations, schools and colleges. People had also gathered in parks and grounds to perform yoga to maintain their body, mind and heart.

A programme was jointly organized by the Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Yoga Samvardhan Sansthan, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan and district administration at Swami Vivekanand garden, TV Centre at 6 am. Yoga teachers Kavita Gawande, Kailas Jadhav, Nirmala Konkene, Madhuri Chavan guided the participants. Many had come with their family. MHADA chairman Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Vijay Autade, Yoga Sansthan Dr Uttam Kalvane, Santosh Deshmukh, yoga teachers, students of various schools and yoga lovers were present.