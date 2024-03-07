International Women's Day at Gaikwad Global School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

International Women’s Day 2024 was celebrated at Gaikwad Global School (GGS) under the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress. The school paid tributes to the indomitable spirit and extraordinary achievements of women worldwide.

Students of grade X, teachers, and staff enthusiastically participated in a variety of activities. Chief guest and director, GGS Kalinda Gaikwad felicitated the female teachers for their contribution towards the development of the students. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage also spoke. Chairman Ramdas Gaikwad, managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad, and others extended best wishes to all the female staff. Vinod Chavan and Varsha Rindhe organised the programme.