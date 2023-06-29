Rajasthan CM Gehlot appeals to Amit Shah to ensure justice in Udaipur tailor murder case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to Union Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice for the family of tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli, who was beheaded on June 28, 2022, for supporting sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma, read an official statement.

Union Home Minister Shah is scheduled to visit Udaipur on Friday and during this time he will also address a public meeting in the city.

CM Gehlot on Wednesday said that this is an 'open and shut' case, in which there is clear evidence of the sequence of events. It is sad that even in such a case, the culprits are not punished for one year.

"The state government has conducted fast trials in many rape and murder cases and got the accused hanged from the court within a month, but in this case, the culprits have not been punished yet," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that after this heinous incident, the Rajasthan Police took prompt action and arrested both criminals within four hours and maintained normalcy in the law and order situation in the entire state.

"The same night the Central Government's National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case as they might have got inputs about an international conspiracy behind the development. The Rajasthan Police had made preliminary inquiries about these criminals after their arrest," he said.

He mentioned that Union Minister Shah should direct the NIA to ensure the punishment of the accused as early as possible.

"The state government agencies have extended full cooperation to the NIA. NIA is the premier institution of the country. Home Minister Amit Shah should direct the NIA to punish the accused as soon as possible. In such a case, strict punishment within the ambit of the law will increase public confidence in justice," he said.

Earlier, CM Gehlot met the victim's family on various occasions and expressed his condolences and consoled them. It was on Gehlot's initiative that both the sons of the late Kanhaiyalal were given government jobs by the state government.

"The cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Telithe sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli who died in terrorist incident of Udaipur in the government service," the chief minister informed in a tweet. (Tweet roughly translated from Hindi).

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

