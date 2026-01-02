Intoxicated youths attack citizens with knife; four arrested within 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During New Year’s Eve celebrations, four intoxicated youths stopped citizens on the road and assaulted them. Harsul police arrested the four attackers within 24 hours. Police inspector Swati Kedar said the accused are Usman Khan, Shabu Khan(21), Nilesh Ghorpade (23), Ghanshyam Kharat (20), and Ayush Sonawane (20), all residents of Ektanagar.

While the city celebrated New Year, the four caused a ruckus in the Ektanagar–Jatwada Road area. Soheb Shaikh (19, resident of Dolai) and his brother Aref Khan were walking when the accused stopped and assaulted them, injuring them with a knife. Later, at around 1 am, Shaikh Navid (40, resident of Amber Hill, Jatwada), returning home from his hotel job, was similarly blocked and attacked by the youths, who slashed his left leg with a knife. Hearing his cries, the attackers fled. Separate cases were registered at Harsul and Begumpura police stations. Due to the suspects’ terrorizing acts, police inspector Swati Kedar, police sub-inspector Ganesh Kedar, constable Anil Palwe, and their team conducted a search and, with the help of locals, arrested all four attackers. Police said the accused are college students and committed the crimes under the influence of alcohol.