Investigation into property racket involving fake IAS officer, OSD, and property agent nears conclusion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have completed the primary investigation into the fraud racket involving a fake IAS officer, a central minister’s OSD impersonator, and a property agent. Key participants who paid money in the scheme have given their statements. The on-site interrogation of the three arrested accused has concluded, and they are likely to be produced in court today (Dec 13).

After Kalpana Bhagwat’s arrest from a five-star hotel on November 23, her boyfriend Mohammad Ashraf Gil and Dimpy Devendrakumar Harjai, posing as an OSD, were taken into custody. Datta Pandurang Shete (38), a property broker from Shrigonda who helped collect lakhs under the pretext of awards and VIP privileges, was arrested on December 6. Police recorded statements from former chancellor S. N. Pathan, landlords, hotel managers, and contributors, issuing notices to 28 people.

On-site investigation completed

The custody period of all three arrested accused ends today, and they are scheduled to be presented in court this afternoon. Police officials confirmed that the required on-site interrogation of all three has been completed. Authorities are now analyzing bank transactions and national and international call data of all accused. Based on this, the three accused are likely to be produced in court.