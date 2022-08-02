Investiture ceremony at Kids Kingdom School

Aurangabad, Aug 2: Kids Kingdom English High School, Sindhi Colony elected the students council in a democratic way inculcating leadership qualities among students.

Office-bearers are as follows: High school Head Boy - Vaibhav Mahajan; Head Girl - Anushka Gunjarge; leaders of various Houses - Captain - Divya Patil , vice-captain Somesh Sharma(Red); Captain - Pranav Ghume and vice-captain - Jiya Hinduja (Green).

Primary School Head Boy - Veer Pardeshi; Head Girl – Arpita Pardeshi; captain - Sushant Rathi , vice-captain - Ankita Pradhan (Red house); Captain - Apurva Kale and vice-captain - Ayush Kathar (Green).

School directors Varinder K. Kaur and Kunal Singh presented sashes to the student’s council members and congratulated them. Karishma Guruditte conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.