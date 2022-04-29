Investiture ceremony at MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, April 29: The Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held at MGM Clover Dale School, recently. Additional Superintendent of Police, (Aurangabad rural) Dr Pavan Bansod was the chief guest. Chairperson Ranjit Kakkad, director, MGM Schools Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jaju, principal Ganesh Tarate, vice-principal Varsha Potdar and parents of the elected student council members were present.

Dhanalakshmi Vitore was appointed as the head girl and Vedant Agre head boy. Other office-bearers are: sports captain -Jitesh Dange; CCA captain - Satyajeet Khandar; academic captain - Hisham Khan; discipline captain - Kanishk Lamb and communication captain - Gargi Ahire. Dr Bansod greeted the Council members and asked them to work with dedication. Kakkad gave all students the motto of ‘Service before Self.’ Students Pushkar Mohgavkar, Rushali Rathod, Devesh Ghule and Krishnali Dahale anchored the programme. All staff members orgnaised the ceremony and special efforts were taken by teachers Sagar Shewale, Priya Gaikwad, Samadhan Ankush and Suraj Shinde.