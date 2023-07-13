Investiture ceremony at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy held its Annual Investiture Ceremony, recently. Principal, Woodridge High School Hari Babu was the chief guest and police inspector (traffic) Kishore Pawar, RTO inspectors Namrata and Madhavi Chaitre were the guests of honour.

The student council members were adorned with sashes, badges, symbolising their newfound roles as leaders. They pledged to make a positive difference in their respective positions.

Guests emphasised the importance of leadership, teamwork, and personal growth, while the council members shared their vision, motivating their peers to pursue their own dreams.

Principal Nayer Iqbal urged students to embrace their potential as leaders within the school community.