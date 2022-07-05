Investiture ceremony at Scholars' English

Aurangabad, July 4: The investiture ceremony of the Students' Council was held at Scholars' English School, Beed Bypass, recently.

The ceremony started with the blessings of Almighty God followed by school report presented by head girl Amena Butool.

Chief guests former corporator Sayali Jamadar and Dr Safiya Noor pinned the badges and sashes to the newly-elected council members. Headmistress Ishrat Khatib proposed the oath to newly-elected council members.

Jamadar motivated the girls and guided them for their further studies like MPSC, UPSC examinations. The guests appreciated the school discipline and responsibilities assigned to the students for developing the leadership qualities. Dr Safiya also guided students on how to prepare for NEET.