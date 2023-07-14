Investiture ceremony at Wise English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony was conducted at Wise English School, recently. Election was conducted to vote for Head Boy and Head Girl for which all the students voted on ballot papers. The candidates were given symbols and opportunities to promote themselves in the form of a campaign. Omar Afandi and Syeda Afiya were elected Head Boy and Head Girl. School director Syed Khurram Ali and all the staff and congratulated the winning students. They were given badges and titles. Syeda Shahana and Syeda Tanveer conducted the programme.