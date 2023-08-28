Investors duped of Rs 54 lakh by imposters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco MIDC police have registered an offence against four persons on charge of duping investors of Rs 54.28 lakh. The accused had lured the investors of giving heavy returns in a period of two months. They assured of returning Rs 5 lakh against investment of Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the four investors had approached the police and revealed about the cheating scam.

The Cidco MIDC police station has registered case against Rajiuddin Sirajuddin Maniyar (Naregaon); Shubham Kakasaheb Gavande; Yogita alias Namrata Shubham Gavande; and Sangeeta Kakasaheb Gavande (all residents of Balajinagar and temporary residents of Karodi).

It may be noted that Shubhangi Dhotre (N-5 Cidco) runs a saloon. Sangeeta Gavande used to see her regularly. After befriending her, Sangeeta explained about the investment plan to Shubhangi. She then took her to meet Maniyar, who assured her of returning Rs 5 lakh against investment of Rs 1 lakh, in two months. He also claimed to have paid returns of valuing Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore to the big investors. Hence Shubhangi invested Rs 3 lakh in January and she was supposed to get Rs 15 lakh as the return in March.

The police also learnt that Akash Ghorpade (of Karmad) invested Rs 50,500; Sunita Deshmukh (of Jai Bhavaninagar) invested Rs 13.29 lakh; Achyut Raut (of Waluj) invested Rs 14.70 lakh; Kanta Ukirde (Jai Bhavaninagar) and Shrikant Kawade (S T Colony) for Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 2.29 lakh respectively. Gavande gave evasive replies to the investors on inquiry, while the other accused are at large.