IRC holds tree plantation in Savera Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust and Umbrella Welfare Foundation jointly organised a tree plantation programme at Savera Park on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth was the chief guest.

G Sreekanth appreciated the initiative and said that trees are nature’s silent guardians and planting them is our responsibility. He said that everyone must do tree Plantations in front of their houses and wherever possible. Imran Khan, Furquan Ahmed, Shaikh Jaber and others worked for the success of the initiative. Adv Faiz Syed explained the importance of the tree plantation.

Advocates Sandesh Hange and Amarsinha from Umbrella Welfare Foundation also spoke. Quazi Mateen, Nayeem, Roopchand Waghmare, Feroz Pathan, Naser Siddiqui, Khan Muqeem Khan and others were present. Khwaja Aleemuddin proposed a vote of thanks.