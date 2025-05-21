Iron worth Rs. 19 lakhs stolen from Warehouse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Iron materials valued at Rs. 19.56 lakhs, weighing 31 tons and stored for over one and a half years for an IT center project, were stolen from a warehouse at Chikalthana MIDC. The theft occurred between October 23, 2023, and May 10, 2025.

The accused, Vilas Ghule (Chikalthana, Kannad tehsil) and Sanjay Ghule (Jaybhavaninagar), were employed as security guards at the facility. The complaint was lodged by Shaikh Pasha, manager of J.M.K. Infosoft Solutions, which owns the materials. The accused reportedly siphoned off the iron gradually over the period. The case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.