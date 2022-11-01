Irresponsibility amongst citizens worries AMC

The AMC through Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) took action against people for spitting in public places, throwing garbage on roads, misusing tap water, using banned manja, using banned plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, storing building material on roads obstructing traffic, etc.

It may be noted that NMP comprises ex-servicemen and is headed by Pramod Jadhav. They were deployed to bring discipline among the citizens. Moreover, the NMP also played a vital role in taking action against persons moving around irresponsibly during the pandemic situation without wearing masks. The action taken report is submitted by the AMC's solid waste management cell to the administrator regularly.

NMP's action taken, so far

Fined for using banned plastic carry bags: 8305

Fined for spitting in public and burning garbage in open: 20,316

Fined for storing building material on road: 1019

Fined for violating Bio-Medical waste norms: 285

Fined for using banned manja: 05

Fined for displaying posters of coaching classes: 113

Fined for wastage of tap water: 608

Fined for wearing face masks: 28,408

Total cases registered: 59,059

Total fine amount collected: Rs 3.99 crore