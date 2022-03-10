Irrigation department in need of computer and staff

Aurangabad, March 10:

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) irrigation department, despite repeated requests, has not been able to get computers and staff for work. Hence various works are pending with the department.

The irrigation department undertakes the construction and maintenance of Kolhapuri weirs, small irrigation lakes and ponds in the district. There is one post of executive engineer and 20 posts of deputy engineers. Five posts of deputy executive engineers have been sanctioned in the district. Four of these posts are vacant.

As a result, the junior engineer has been given the additional charge of this post. There are also 20 posts of junior engineers, out of these 9 posts are vacant. In addition, the post of senior clerk, junior clerk, peon, draftsman are vacant. The department only has two computers. The existing employees have to face difficulties in completing office work. Despite raising their demand, the department has not received a computer.