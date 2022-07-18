Is AMC-ASCDCL serious in inviting objections to Parking Policy?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

Here is the last chance for the alert citizens and experts (in traffic or urban or town planning) as the last date to submit their objections and suggestions on the proposed rough draft of the Parking Policy framed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with the help of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is July 20.

The AMC and ASCDCL are accused of not advertising or publicising the appeal inviting the alert citizens and experts to submit their valuable suggestions, comments or objections!

The details of the parking policy are available on the ASCDCL website and feedback upon it can be emailed to hq@aurangabadsmartcity.in.

Traffic has become a core issue in the city and is required to be resolved on priority is a long pending demand. Hence, six months ago, the AMC and ASCDCL decided to finalise the parking policy in the city. It has decided to implement the pilot project on parking at six places. a team of traffic experts from Mumbai, Trupti Amrutwar and Ashok Dattar were pressed on the task, along with the local NGO Urban Research Foundation (India).

The prime focus of the policy is the on-street parking of vehicles. It also highlights the off-street parking and the multilevel parking. The policy also mentions the responsibility of the shortlisted parking operator, establishment of a task force to implement the policy, increasing people’s participation, issuing of the pass to vehicles parked on commercial bays etc. Hence the citizens are expected to file their objections, comments and suggestions on this policy.

Pilot project at six places

The parking policy will be implemented at six places - Nirala Bazaar, Osmanpura, Cidco Cannaught Place, Adalat Road, Pundaliknagar and T V Centre. The facility of parking vehicles will be free for the citizens in the first month. The penal action will be taken against the vehicles not obtaining passes or paying charges from the second month. The recovery of fine will be intensified from the third month, said the AMC administration.