Is department of public health shielding quacks in district ?

Aurangabad, June 4:

The department of public health (DPH) is responsible for taking action against bogus doctors through tehsil-level committees. A couple of years ago, the DPH prepared a list of 248 bogus doctors in the district, but action against only six quacks raises eyebrows in the last two years !

Why the DPH officials are having soft corner for the quacks and what is preventing them from taking action is a million dollar question?

The DPH has constituted a three-member

tehsil level committee to take action against the quacks. The committee headed by the block development officer (BDO) comprises tehsil medical officer and police official.

It is observed that many doctors run mobile clinics, apart from setting up dispensaries in the villages. Despite this the tehsil level committee seems to be turning their backs tactfully towards these quacks. Of 248 bogus doctors, the action was taken against only six quacks which includes four from Aurangabad tehsil and two from Paithan tehsil.

The district health officer (DHO) Dr Sudhakar Shelke said,”A delegation of electropathy practitioners have met us recently and handed over a copy of the state government’s resolution and the order of High Court. As per the papers, no action can be taken against these practitioners. Hence, we will now be deleting their names from the list of 248 quacks.”