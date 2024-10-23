Is MVA witnessing discord in the East constituency?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The signs of discord are emerging within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Aurangabad East Assembly constituency. During a meeting on Tuesday, leaders from the coalition's major party, the UBT-Shiv Sena, warned the superiors that if the party does not take over the East constituency (grab in seat sharing), office-bearers may resign from their posts.

As per the seat distribution within the MVA, the "West" and "Central" constituencies will have nominees from UBT-Shiv Sena (as per the list declared on Wednesday evening). The signals in this regard were given during a meeting of aspirants in Mumbai four days ago that 'Matoshree' has decided on candidates for these constituencies. Office-bearers were also informed that the Congress will be left to manage the East constituency.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, leaders and office-bearers (including Mahanagar Pramukh) from the East constituency held a meeting at the office of city chief Vishwanath Swami on Tuesday, demanding that the party take over the East constituency. They warned that if this does not happen, all party office-bearers from the East would resign and file nominations as independents. This stance from Shiv Sena office-bearers in the East has begun to show clear signs of discord within the MVA, with everyone now looking to see what position party chief Thackeray will take.

Discontent among "Central" leaders following assurance of a survey

In the Central Assembly constituency, over a hundred party office-bearers and activists met with SHS party chief Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai (yesterday evening), urging that city chief Balasaheb Thorat be given the ticket. During this meeting, Thackeray informed them that candidate selection had been done and it was based on a survey. He, however, assured them that a fresh survey would be conducted in the Central constituency within two days, after which the candidate would be finalised. Meanwhile, there is a discussion ongoing in the city regarding the perception that the promise of a survey was merely a tactic to placate the officials.