Is there separate university for Marathi on the line of Hindi in Bhopal? Minister Yadav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Bhopal has a separate university of Hindi, does Maharashtra has an independent university of Marathi? Bhupendra Yadav, union Minister of Environment and Labour asked this question to prominent writer and critic Dr Sudhir Rasal.

Minister Bhupendra Yadav who stayed in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the completion of 9 years of the Modi government paid a goodwill visit to Dr Rasal. He went to Rasal's residence and held discussions for about 40 minutes. The discussions were purely on literature. They were engrossed while discussing the decline of all regional languages and the current flow of literature.

Suddenly, Yadav raised the issue of the Marathi language university with the writer. Both agreed that a university is necessary if the Marathi language is to be preserved and promoted. Much literature was produced in Tamil and Malayalam languages. All regional languages should have the same flow.

Local culture is infiltrated in the younger generation through the Tamil language in Tamil Nadu. This gives impetus to the creation of literature in that language. Dr Rasal laid a stress on all education should be done in the local language.

“If you want, use English words in the same way. For example, use the word oxygen as it is. Education is imparted in local language in countries like Europe, Japan, Korea, Germany and China. However, there is no obstacle in their progress, so, why do we make the fuss of English? he said.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Prashant Bamb, BJP city district president Shirish Boralkar, Vijay Autade, Harshvardhan Karad, Vandana Rasal, Hemant Mirkhelkar, Archana Akolkar, Sanika Akolkar from the Rasal family were present.

Hemant Mirkhelkar, an entrepreneur said “My son left a good job in America and returned the India. He settled in the city and started an IT company under Startup India. When I told this information, the Minister expressed his happiness. He got the information from my son about what he does.”